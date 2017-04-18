Local

April 18, 2017 9:27 AM

Police name two men killed in Kansas City, Kan., traffic crash

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

Kansas City, Kan., police on Tuesday released the names of two men killed Saturday in a traffic crash.

Police said that Samuel E. Vissepo-Quinones, 28, and Bryan Viera-Duran, 23, died after the wreck that occurred about 12:30 a.m. Saturday near 55th Street and Metropolitan Avenue.

Vissepo-Quinones was the driver of a Honda SUV that that was involved in a collision with a Chevrolet Malibu, according to police.

Viera-Duran was a passenger in the Honda. Both men were taken to a hospital where they later died from their injuries.

The driver of the Malibu suffered only minor injuries, according to police.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

