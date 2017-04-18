‘American Ninja Warrior’ competition at Union Station to close street, parking

People headed to the Union Station area the next week will find a street and some parking areas closed as crews set up for the filming of the “American Ninja Warrior” competition.
Here’s what Union Station officials said people should expect:
The closures began at 6 a.m. Tuesday when Pershing Road, the road in front of the Union Station, was closed between Main and Kessler streets.
The course setup will take place in front of the Union Station in the South Plaza Parking Lot. That lot also closed at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
The closures also affect access to Union Station. The front doors will only be accessible from the sidewalk leading to and from Main.
The closures are in effect through April 27.
The Triangle Parking Lot in front and to the west of Union Station, will be closed periodically through the production. Parking will be limited.
People headed to the Post Office will have access to short-term parking outside the West Yards Garage behind Union Station with access through the lower west entrance by the box office.
There will be signs and a parking attendant to help guide drivers.
Amtrak passengers will need to be picked up and dropped off on the east side of Union Station or enter through the lower level west entrance.
Taxi pickup and drop off will be available at the lower level west entrance.
Limited restaurant parking will be available in the Triangle Lot. People, however, are recommended to plan on using the West Yards Garage. The West Yard Bridge access via the Carriage Pavilion will be closed at 7 a.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. April 26.
Detour signs will help direct traffic around Union Station and into open parking. All parking will return to normal on April 28.
People wishing to attend one of the tapings, which will take place April 24 and April 25, may request free tickets by visiting http://on-camera-audiences.com/shows/american_ninja_warrior.
No overnight camping or occupied parking is allowed on Union Station property.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
