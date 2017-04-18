Morning Rush: Kobach’s documents, car in river was empty, Casi Joy out on ‘The Voice’

Welcome to The Kansas City Star’s Morning Rush, where we get you ready for the day ahead.
Kobach ordered to share docs
Bryan Lowry reports on a judge’s ruling ordering Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to reveal his immigration plans he shared with then-President-elect Donald Trump. The documents came to light when Kobach was photographed holding them. His hand obscured some of the text, but other parts of the top page were discernible, revealing some of Kobach’s vision for immigration policy.
Car in Missouri River was empty
Originally thought to be occupied when it was seen going into the Missouri River, a stolen white sedan did not have any occupants when it was pulled out Monday. The search spanned two days and, before the car was discovered empty, was reminiscent of Toni Anderson’s death after her vehicle went into the river.
Casi Joy on ‘The Voice’
The pride of Smithville, as music writer Timothy Finn called her, has been bumped from the singing-competition program “The Voice.” Even so, her rendition of “Parachute” by Chris Stapleton Monday garnered praise from the judges: “That was awesome,” Adam Levine told her. “You were … fiery and engaging.”
Brother’s ashes stolen
She carried the ashes of her brother in a backpack. He was an adventurer, and she liked knowing his ashes were nearby during her day-to-day jaunts around town. But a thief has stolen the ashes, reports Katy Bergen. Now Naida Shipp said she just wants them returned. “My parents have been through enough losing their son once,” Shipp said. “I don’t want them to lose him again.”
Editorial: United case shows regulations necessary
Editorial board member Dave Helling writes that the fiasco involving United Airlines, in which a passenger was involuntarily bumped and then dragged off the plane, has led many to call for tighter regulations of airlines.
