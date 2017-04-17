Local

April 17, 2017 7:46 AM

Morning Rush: Boilermaker union pay, Jackson County jailhouse death, the gift of life

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

and Mary Kate Metivier

mmetivier@kcstar.com

Welcome to The Kansas City Star’s Morning Rush, where we get you ready for the day ahead.

Here’s what you need to know:

Boilermaker leaders’ pay

The president of the Kansas City, Kan.-based union brings in more than $750,000 in annual salary and other disbursements, Judy Thomas reports. That’s significantly more than leaders of some of the largest unions in the nation. This development comes five years after the leaders faced scrutiny for high compensation, and at a time when the union’s membership ranks are decreasing.

Union officials still making and spending big money

The Star took a close look at the Kansas City, Kan. based Boilermakers union five years ago and found that union officials were making some of the highest salaries of union leaders in the U.S. and spent lavishly on travel and perks.

Chris Ochsner The Kansas City Star

 

Jackson County jailhouse death

When Jackson County inmate ReGina R. Thurman complained of chest pains and other symptoms of a cardiovascular condition, a nurse told her to relax as she lay dying on the jailhouse floor. Thurman’s relatives, who are considering a lawsuit, say the incident speaks to the dysfunction of a facility that has been the subject of multiple investigations the past two years. Mike Hendricks reports.

Giving the gift of life

The Star’s David Frese tells the beautiful story of how his wife, Natalie Frese, came to donate her left kidney to Ty Poell, her boss and principal at Tonganoxie Elementary School, who was suffering kidney failure as a result of Alport syndrome.

Giving the gift of life: Teacher donates a kidney to her principal

We follow as Natalie Frese, wife of The Star’s David Frese, donates her left kidney to Ty Poell, her boss and principal at Tonganoxie Elementary School. Natalie, a second-grade teacher at the school, found out she was a donor match last fall. Ty was suffering kidney failure as a result of Alport syndrome, a genetic condition.

Jill Toyoshiba and David Frese The Kansas City Star

 

Sporting KC security takes flak

Sam McDowell broke the news Saturday that the MLS Players Union released a highly critical statement of security at a Sporting KC match. The criticism came days after Colorado goalkeeper Tim Howard was suspended three games for a profanity-laced exchange with fans.

Innovative EMT class

A new class, thought to be one of a kind in the country, is preparing Kansas City high school students as licensed emergency medical technicians with a direct path to the Kansas City Fire Department. It helps the department increase its ranks of minorities and women while giving area students a major career opportunity.

Unique class trains high school students to become EMTs

Kansas City Fire Department EMT Trina Townsell is teaching an emergency medical technician class to high school students at the Manual Career & Technical Center, 1215 E. Truman Road.

Keith Myers The Kansas City Star

 

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Unique class trains high school students to become EMTs

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos