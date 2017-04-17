Motorcyclist who died after 90-foot fall from I-70 viaduct is identified

A 37-year-old Kansas City, Kan., man died Sunday when he was thrown from his motorcycle over a bridge rail and fell about 90 feet.
The Kansas Highway Patrol identified the motorcyclist as Casey Bezdek of Kansas City, Kan. The crash occurred about 2:40 p.m. Sunday near Interstate 70 and the exit to Minnesota Avenue in Kansas City, Kan.
Bezdek was headed west on I-70 over the Lewis and Clark Viaduct when for an unknown reason the rear tire of his 2014 Harley Davidson started to drift, according to the preliminary crash report from the highway patrol.
Bezdek lost control, struck the concrete bridge rail, was thrown from the bike and fell about 90 feet.
Bezdeck was wearing a helmet and eye protection.
