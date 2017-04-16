Kansas City Fire Department conducting water rescue near Heart of America Bridge

The Kansas City Fire Department was conducting a water rescue Sunday night near the Heart of America bridge.
Fire Chief Paul Berardi said emergency crews found tire tracks leading into the water near 1000 River Front Road, and were using sonar to locate a vehicle.
Berardi told The Star a “hasty” search was underway. At least three boats were canvassing the water, and crews were searching the bank as well, he later tweeted.
Kansas City Police spokesman Darin Snapp said that witnesses reported seeing a vehicle drive into the Missouri River at approximately 9 p.m.
More information was not immediately available.
Water Rescue Boat 1000 River Front Rd KCF-A7TAC P25 R1 U559 P10 T3 C102 P47 R32 R9 C120— KCFD (@KCMOFireDept) April 17, 2017
Search underway on river right https://t.co/ChiEfW0dTr— Paul Berardi (@KCMOFireChief) April 17, 2017
@KatyBergen Not much at this time. One boat in water conducting hasty search, searching from bank as well— Paul Berardi (@KCMOFireChief) April 17, 2017
Katy Bergen: 816-234-4120, @katybergen
Comments