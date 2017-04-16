Local

April 16, 2017 9:54 PM

Kansas City Fire Department conducting water rescue near Heart of America Bridge

By Katy Bergen

kbergen@kcstar.com

The Kansas City Fire Department was conducting a water rescue Sunday night near the Heart of America bridge.

Fire Chief Paul Berardi said emergency crews found tire tracks leading into the water near 1000 River Front Road, and were using sonar to locate a vehicle.

Berardi told The Star a “hasty” search was underway. At least three boats were canvassing the water, and crews were searching the bank as well, he later tweeted.

Kansas City Police spokesman Darin Snapp said that witnesses reported seeing a vehicle drive into the Missouri River at approximately 9 p.m.

More information was not immediately available.

Katy Bergen: 816-234-4120, @katybergen

