Motorcyclist killed in wreck on I-70 in Kansas City

A man died in a motorcycle wreck Saturday night on Interstate 70 in Kansas City, according to police.
Kansas City police were called to the wreck shortly before midnight on I-70 at Interstate 435. Investigators found that the man had been traveling westbound on a Honda motorcycle when he struck the rear end of a car also headed westbound.
The man was thrown from the motorcycle and died immediately, according to police.
Police said the man has been identified as a 41-year-old Kansas City resident. His name was not immediately released Sunday morning.
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
