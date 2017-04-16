Local

April 16, 2017 11:27 AM

Motorcyclist killed in wreck on I-70 in Kansas City

By Ian Cummings

A man died in a motorcycle wreck Saturday night on Interstate 70 in Kansas City, according to police.

Kansas City police were called to the wreck shortly before midnight on I-70 at Interstate 435. Investigators found that the man had been traveling westbound on a Honda motorcycle when he struck the rear end of a car also headed westbound.

The man was thrown from the motorcycle and died immediately, according to police.

Police said the man has been identified as a 41-year-old Kansas City resident. His name was not immediately released Sunday morning.

