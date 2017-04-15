Severe thunderstorms possible in Kansas City

Weather officials are predicting thunderstorms in the Kansas City area Saturday evening, with some storms expected to be severe.
The National Weather Service issued a warning Saturday for areas near the Flint Hills, where an approaching cold front could lead to severe storms with golf ball-sized hail and 70 mph winds. Storms are then expected to move south through eastern Kansas.
In the metropolitan area, showers and thunderstorms are expected, with the most likely time for severe storms between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m.
Thunderstorms remain in the forecast through next week, but officials say the threat of severe weather is low.
Thunderstorms are expected later this evening into the overnight hours - a couple storms may become strong to severe. pic.twitter.com/FMwCdE3w4w— NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) April 15, 2017
