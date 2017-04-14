Four dead after multi-vehicle wreck in St. Joseph

Four people were killed after a reported stolen truck collided with another vehicle Friday morning in St. Joseph.
According to the St. Joseph News-Press, two victims died at the scene, and two more were pronounced dead at Mosaic Life Care Hospital.
Another three people, including one in a second car, were transported to the hospital with various injuries.
St. Joseph Police Captain Jeff Wilson told the News-Press the crash about 11 a.m. involved two vehicles. A four-door white truck, which was the allegedly stolen vehicle, contained six people. The person believed to be the driver of that truck was among the survivors, Wilson said.
Another person was life-flighted to KU Medical Center after initially being treated at Mosaic.
According to News-Press, the other vehicle was a blue Dodge truck occupied by a middle-aged male who also was taken to Mosaic with moderate injuries.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779
