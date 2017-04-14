Morning Rush: Buck O’Neil Bridge, McCaskill talks Trump, Benedictine scrubs ‘yoga’

It’s the Morning Rush. Sign up for the newsletter.

Buck O’Neil Bridge

Tensions are rising on the Kansas City Council over what to do about the deteriorating Buck O’Neil (Broadway) Bridge. At least $150 million is needed to replace it. And the Missouri Department of Transportation jolted the region when it found the bridge is in worse shape than previously thought.

Preserving Westport

Preservationists are organizing to fight apartment developments proposed in Westport. The area has no historic designation, leaving those who want to preserve its older buildings with few options. A coalition, Help Save Old Westport, started a GoFundMe campaign as a first step to push for a historic district designation.

McCaskill: Missourians feel ‘forgotten’

U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill said Trump voters “feel pain” and “wanted a disruptor” during a town hall at Park University Thursday. She touched on many topics: her vote in favor of the controversial Keystone Pipeline (she wants to create jobs), the failed Republican-backed health care bill and other topics.

US Sen. Claire McCaskill speaks during a town hall at Park University US Sen. Claire McCaskill kicks off a town hall meeting at Park University. Keith Myers The Kansas City Star

McCaskill also sat down with The Star’s editorial board, furthering the discussion on Trump, the future of the Supreme Court and offering her thoughts on her favorite Missouri baseball team.

Royals or Cardinals: U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill makes her pick Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill was asked about her favorite baseball team during a Facebook Live with the Kansas City Star editorial board on Thursday, April 13, 2017."I was always cheering for the Royals, unless they are playing the Cardinals," she said. Shelly Yang The Kansas City Star

And Steve Kraske writes the senator must win over rural voters to win a third term in 2018.

Oh, and the senator can dab.

U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill joins the dab dance craze Calling it the highlight of her Town Hall meeting, U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill performed the dab dance move with Park University students. Keith Myers The Kansas City Star

Benedictine scrubs ‘yoga’

The Catholic college will rename its yoga classes because of concerns the word suggests Hindu mysticism. The class — soon to be known as “lifestyle fitness” — will likely be taught the same way, just minus the apparently threatening two-syllable word.

Some students are fighting back with a petition to “bring back yoga!”

Vargas dominates

Jason Vargas kept A’s batters off balance, helping the Royals to a 3-1 victory Thursday.

Royals manager Ned Yost on Jason Vargas' 'awesome' outing Ned Yost talks about Jason Vargas' scoreless outing in a 3-1 win against the Oakland A's. Sam McDowell The Kansas City Star

The ‘Player or Primate’ scoreboard segment — in which fans are asked to determine if close-up images of hair belong to a Royals player or to a primate — was pulled after criticism.

Easter guide

Easter is two days away; have you made your brunch plans? We have you covered with some ideas. Plus some family Easter activities this weekend.