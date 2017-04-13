Local

April 13, 2017 9:51 PM

Police search for St. Joseph man reported missing in Overland Park

By Toriano Porter

The Overland Park Police Department is asking for the public’s help with locating a missing St. Joseph man last seen being dropped off at a doctor’s appointment Thursday in Overland Park.

Police said 56-year-old Bobby Ray Blair was driven by a transportation service from his home in St. Joseph to a doctor’s appointment in the 10700 block of Nall.

Blair was dropped off about 9 a.m. but the driver was unable to locate Blair when the driver returned for pickup about an hour and a half later.

Police are concerned about Blair’s health because of various medications he’s been prescribed.

Blair is white, 5-foot-11, weighs 180 pounds and has long brown hair to his shoulders and a mustache. He was last seen wearing black pants, a red plaid shirt with a black jacket, and gray house slippers.

Blair has tattoos of “Bob” on one of his wrists and “Brenda” on his left forearm.

Anyone with information about Blair is asked to call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

