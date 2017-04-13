Early morning fire damages Overland Park duplex

A duplex was damaged in a fire early Thursday morning in Overland Park.
No one was injured in the fire that was reported just after 5 a.m. Thursday in the 9000 block of West 85th Street.
Residents were all safely evacuated when firefighters arrived and the fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes.
Fire damage was confined to one of the two units and the Red Cross was called in to assist the four adults and one child.
Two occupants of the second unit were able to return to their home.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but fire investigators were told that a space heater had been operating in the area where the fire originated.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments