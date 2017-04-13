Local

April 13, 2017

Morning Rush: Fire at The Plate, Verrückt settlements, oasis amid KU Hospital expansion

By Adam Darby

Fire at The Plate

A fire early Thursday damaged The Plate restaurant, a popular destination in the Brookside area of Kansas City. The restaurant reportedly had just finished renovations and had recently expanded its dining room.

Two Verrückt settlements

The family of Caleb Schwab reached a settlement, approved by a judge Wednesday, with Henry & Sons Construction and National Aquatics Safety Co. over the 10-year-old’s death last year on Verrückt.

Sisters riding Verrückt with Caleb also reached a settlement.

Settlement amounts were presented to a Johnson County District Court judge but were not part of the public record.

“I’m not going anywhere”

Having refused to sell, Linda Mawby is content to have her 110-year-old home sit squarely in the middle of the University of Kansas Health System’s $350 million expansion.

Is intense running safe?

Kansas City cardiologist James O’Keefe has studied the effects of intense cardio training for years. He found that moderate and light exercise benefits overall health more than intense exercise.

Editorial: GOP has reason to be nervous

After running a competitive campaign in Kansas’ 4th District, Democrats are fired up, and GOP strategists are fretting that their hold on the U.S. House is in jeopardy next year.

