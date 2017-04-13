Crews stop leak from damaged natural gas line in Lee’s Summit

Crews stopped natural gas from flowing from a broken line that was damaged when a private utility boring crew struck the line, forcing the evacuation of about 20 houses in Lee’s Summit.
The crew struck the four-inch gas line in the area of Patterson Drive and Todd George Parkway about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Missouri Gas Energy crews stopped the flow about 12:45 a.m. Thursday.
About 20 houses were evacuated in the area after gas crews found high concentrations of gas in the electrical conduits to the streetlights. The Lee’s Summit Fire Department went door-to-door contacting residents and then marking the doors with yellow fire line tape.
The evacuation area was scaled back and the majority of the residents were allowed back home by 9 p.m.
The occupants of the two houses closest to the break were allowed to return home after the flow of gas was stopped. The fire department terminated its operations about 1 a.m. Thursday. Missouri Gas Electric will make repairs to the line.
It was not known how soon Todd George Parkway will reopen in the area.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
Comments