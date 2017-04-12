Broken gas line forces evacuation of about 20 Lee’s Summit homes

A broken natural-gas line forced the evacuation of about 20 homes Wednesday in Lee’s Summit.
The break was reported about 3:30 p.m. near Northeast Patterson Drive and Northeast Todd George Parkway.
Lee’s Summit Fire Department officials said a private utility company working in the area struck a line and natural gas was coming from several storm drains in the area.
About 20 homes were evacuated as a precaution.
Crews with Missouri Gas Energy tried to find the source of the leak, and firefighters monitored the area.
The evacuation area was scaled back and most of the residents were allowed to return to their homes, except for a few closest to the area of the break, fire officials said.
