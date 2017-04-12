Police in KC looking for woman who threatened to harm herself

Police in Kansas City were looking for a missing woman who threatened to harm herself.
Aron Prosch, 31, was last seen earlier Wednesday in the 4700 block of North Highland Avenue. Police said Prosch left a message that she may want to harm herself.
Prosch is white, 5-foot-4 and weighs about 145 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a red and pink hoodie with blue and white writing on it.
Anyone with information about Prosch is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department’s missing persons unit at 816-234-5111 or 911.
