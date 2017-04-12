Congestion backing up I-35 in Overland Park

Incident
Multi-vehicle collision on southbound Interstate 435 past 48th Street. Clearance time expected at 8:20 a.m.
Though no incidents have been reported on Interstate 35, Kansas City Scout shows congestion in the Overland Park area from about exit 225B to exit 232B.
Scheduled roadwork
Two left lanes on eastbound Interstate 435 past Interstate 35 in Johnson County is closed due to scheduled roadwork. It is scheduled to be closed until September.
Left lane at westbound Interstate 435 before Metcalf Avenue is closed. It is scheduled to be closed until September.
Left lane closed on northbound Interstate 49. It is scheduled to be closed until December.
