April 11, 2017 11:43 PM

Emergency crews attempt water rescue at Bales Lake in Blue Valley Park in KC

By Toriano Porter

Emergency crews were attempting a water rescue Tuesday night at Bales Lake in Blue Valley Park after police received reports that a man had drowned.

According to Kansas City police, the operation began about 9 p.m. in the lake near East 23rd Street and Topping Avenue.

Two people told police that they were with a third person who was playing with a remote-controlled boat when the boat stopped in the middle of the lake. Police said that the person operating the boat swam into the lake to retrieve it but never returned.

Emergency crews from the Kansas City Fire Department were searching the lake Tuesday night.

