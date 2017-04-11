Morning Rush: Ventura remembered, Kansas congressional election, Rock the Parkway update

Emotional day for the Royals
It was Opening Day at the K, and though the Royals fell 2-0 to the A’s, Monday’s game was larger than baseball for many. Yordano Ventura’s mother, Marisol Hernández, threw out the first pitch. A tribute video played on the video board in center field, showing Ventura with his teammates and fans, as Hernández gripped a baseball from the dugout. Maria Torres reported that when she arrived at the mound, Ventura’s mother stooped and wrote the Spanish word for God in the dirt, where her son had pitched just seven months ago.
Sam Mellinger tells us how, where and why Salvador Perez thought to invite Ventura’s mother to KC
Surgically inserted steel bar heals sunken chest
For decades, Dustin Lurvey struggled to breathe when exercising, and he could watch his heart beat through his skin. But recently, the dent in the middle of his chest was flattened by a surgically inserted steel bar, a procedure normally performed on children. Andy Marso details how the surgery could open a new market for the pediatric surgeon who performed it.
Kansans head to the polls
In the first congressional race since Trump’s inauguration, Republican Ron Estes and Democrat James Thompson vie for Kansas’ 4th Congressional District Tuesday. Brian Lowry writes that GOP operatives are uncertain of an easy victory in the deep-red state.
Rock the Parkway runner’s death is tragic event
Brandon Russell was nicknamed Flash. He was an avid runner, and engaged to be married this August to his first love. Matt Campbell has more on Russell’s tragic death at last weekend’s Rock the Parkway half-marathon.
KC food at AMC good enough for the Big Apple
Hungry for a chicken sandwich with a waffle for a bun, a pretzel that weighs 1 1/2 pounds or some wine-infused salame? Then head to AMC Theatres. And these and other dishes will soon debut in New York after passing the taste test in KC.
