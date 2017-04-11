Local

April 11, 2017 8:05 AM

Morning Rush: Ventura remembered, Kansas congressional election, Rock the Parkway update

By Max Londberg



and Adam Darby



Emotional day for the Royals

It was Opening Day at the K, and though the Royals fell 2-0 to the A’s, Monday’s game was larger than baseball for many. Yordano Ventura’s mother, Marisol Hernández, threw out the first pitch. A tribute video played on the video board in center field, showing Ventura with his teammates and fans, as Hernández gripped a baseball from the dugout. Maria Torres reported that when she arrived at the mound, Ventura’s mother stooped and wrote the Spanish word for God in the dirt, where her son had pitched just seven months ago.

Sam Mellinger tells us how, where and why Salvador Perez thought to invite Ventura’s mother to KC

Experience the Royals home opener in an ode to nostalgia

The sights and sounds from the parking lot to the playing field of Monday's Kansas City Royals home opener at Kauffman Stadium against the Oakland A's.

David Eulitt The Kansas City Star
 

 

Surgically inserted steel bar heals sunken chest

For decades, Dustin Lurvey struggled to breathe when exercising, and he could watch his heart beat through his skin. But recently, the dent in the middle of his chest was flattened by a surgically inserted steel bar, a procedure normally performed on children. Andy Marso details how the surgery could open a new market for the pediatric surgeon who performed it.

Pediatric surgeon repairs 38-year-old's sunken chest

Pediatric and fetal surgeon Corey Iqbal recently operated on Dustin Lurvey, 38, of Olathe for pectus excavatum or sunken chest. In the operation he implanted a metal bar that will be left in place for 2 to 3 years, expanding Lurvey's chest. Iqbal practices at the Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

Keith Myers The Kansas City Star
 

Kansans head to the polls

In the first congressional race since Trump’s inauguration, Republican Ron Estes and Democrat James Thompson vie for Kansas’ 4th Congressional District Tuesday. Brian Lowry writes that GOP operatives are uncertain of an easy victory in the deep-red state.

For more, check this story out:

Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Ted Cruz wade into Kansas special election in final week

Rock the Parkway runner’s death is tragic event

Brandon Russell was nicknamed Flash. He was an avid runner, and engaged to be married this August to his first love. Matt Campbell has more on Russell’s tragic death at last weekend’s Rock the Parkway half-marathon.

KC food at AMC good enough for the Big Apple

Hungry for a chicken sandwich with a waffle for a bun, a pretzel that weighs 1  1/2 pounds or some wine-infused salame? Then head to AMC Theatres. And these and other dishes will soon debut in New York after passing the taste test in KC.

