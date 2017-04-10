Olathe fire crews battle blaze at house on 122nd Street

Olathe fire crews battled a house fire Monday afternoon at a home in the 19300 block of 122nd Street.
The fire was reported shortly after 5 p.m., and crews brought it under control after about an hour, according to Olathe Fire Chief Jeff DeGraffenreid. Five fire engines responded to the scene.
No serious injuries were reported, DeGraffenreid said. It appeared no one was in the house during the fire. An elderly woman living in the immediate area received medical treatment at the scene for smoke inhalation.
The fire severely damaged the house, burning about 50 percent of it, DeGraffenreid said.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known. After the fire was extinguished, a secondary fire crew prepared to search the house.
Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings
