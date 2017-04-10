Want to buy a school? Or just curious? Kansas City district to hold an open house

Kansas City Public Schools is stepping up efforts to find someone who wants to buy or lease the Chester A. Franklin Elementary building at 3400 Highland Ave.
Closed since 2010, the 79,640-square-foot school will be open for public inspection from 10:30 a.m. to noon April 19.
The district and its real estate agents at Block Real Estate Services hope to entice someone with an end use in mind — and in realistic reach. Proposals will be accepted until June 30.
The inspection tour is open to the just curious, as well.
Franklin is one of about four dozen schools that have been closed by the district, about 30 of which are part of a repurposing program to find new uses for the buildings, such as residential apartments.
The repurposing website shows 10 properties on the market now for sale or lease, including the district’s former headquarters building that occupies a full block at 1211 McGee.
The school is rated at four out of five on a list that rates property conditions of the district’s closed buildings, meaning that it’s in comparatively decent shape for renovation. It sits on 4.4 acres in the Ivanhoe/Boston Heights neighborhood.
Unlike many of the district’s closed schools that date to the 1920s, Franklin, built in 1968, was designed with an open floor plan on one level. The property includes a gym, auditorium and cafeteria, and is being marketed as “great for nonprofit, multitenant or religious facilities.”
Diane Stafford: 816-234-4359, @kcstarstafford
