Greater Kansas City Day helps gets Royals fans into spirit of home opener

With the song “Take me out to the ballgame” echoing through Union Station early Monday, Kansas City quickly got into the spirit of the Royals home opener.
The First Pitch Celebration, which began at 6:30 a.m., helped kick off Greater Kansas City Day, a day where Rotary Club volunteers and donors sell special editions of the Kansas City Star on street corners across the metro area to raise money for the Rotary Youth Camp at Lake Jacomo and other causes. Volunteers also sell special Royals flags.
“The opening day for the Royals has always been an event and we thought this would be great to hook up with the Royals and have our fundraiser at that time,” said Christy Chester, president of the Rotary Youth Camp.
The Rotary Youth Camp gives disadvantaged children and children with disabilities a chance to experience camping.
“It’s a great day for everyone in Kansas City to get involved,” Chester said. “Our camp is a wonderful thing, and it helps a lot of youth in Kansas City.”
As for the weather, Monday is expected to be a great day without any inclement weather, Chester said.
“I think it’s going to be a fabulous day in KC,” she said.
Kayvon Adams of Olathe was at Union Station with her 21-month-old son Christian and 2-year-old grandson Odin to cheer on the Boys in Blue and to make memories.
Activities at Union Station Monday included face painting and balloon hats for kids. Sluggerrr and KC Wolf were there, and Union Station was decorated with photos with huge heads of Royals players.
“I love Greater Kansas City Day,” Adams said.
Opening Day is special to them because not too long ago, Christian’s father passed away.
“We always went to Opening Day games,” Adams said. “This year it’s really special because this will be the first Opening Day game that Christian will be able to go to.”
It’s the smell, the hotdogs and the crowd that makes baseball so special.
“Kauffman Stadium is amazing,” Adams said. “Basically, I have a passion for it more because his father was such a die-hard Kansas City Royals fan. Even when they had their loosing streak, he was a die-hard Royals fan. I was inspired by him and his legacy and want to keep that going with his son.”
