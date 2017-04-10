Morning Rush: Opening Day at the K, housing crunch in KC, Kara Kopetsky update

Welcome to The Kansas City Star’s Morning Rush, where we get you ready for the day ahead.
A Royals return
After starting 0-3 on a long road trip, the Royals have bounced back — and are headed for the K. Today’s first pitch is at 3:15 p.m., and we’re sure many of you have afternoon “meetings” and “appointments” to make. (You may want to leave early because of traffic.)
Desperation in KC’s housing crunch
There are 5 percent fewer homes on the market nationwide than a year ago. In Kansas City, the figure is nearly 14 percent. Realtors say market activity the last two years has made it always feel like spring. Steve Vockrodt and Kelsey Ryan detail how homebuyers aren’t exactly feeling springlike.
Waiting for Kara
Missing for seven months, Jessica Runions’ remains were identified last week. She was last seen with Kylr Yust, who was also questioned after the disappearance of Kara Kopetsky in 2007.
Another set of remains were found near Runions’ — but remain unidentified.
The Star’s Laura Bauer details the agony of waiting endured by Kara’s family for nearly 10 years as they await resolution.
Fighting addiction, finding hope
Did you read Eric Adler’s story this weekend about Nancy Spencer and her daughter Liz Weber?
“I know that sounds really bad. Yeah, my daughter shot me up,” Nancy says. “It was, like, the only way there was going to be a relationship between us. I couldn’t get clean (off drugs). It, like, formed a closeness between us. I know that sounds strange. But it did.”
But this is a story about recovery, and you can read more here.
Editorial: Congress, don’t hide from voters
Congress have you down? Lots of voters have lots to say these days, but access to lawmakers is limited — when Facebook and carefully constructed forums are the preferred forms of communication.
The Star’s Editorial Board urges members to find more time for constituents.
“Congress, you can run, and you can hide, but eventually you’ll be tracked down by diligent constituents. Best to schedule some time for them.”
