April 10, 2017 6:23 AM

Morning Rush: Opening Day at the K, housing crunch in KC, Kara Kopetsky update

By Max Londberg

and Adam Darby

Welcome to The Kansas City Star’s Morning Rush, where we get you ready for the day ahead.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Royals return

After starting 0-3 on a long road trip, the Royals have bounced back — and are headed for the K. Today’s first pitch is at 3:15 p.m., and we’re sure many of you have afternoon “meetings” and “appointments” to make. (You may want to leave early because of traffic.)

To get you Royals ready, check these out:

Greater Kansas City Day to raise money for children’s charities

Life after Yordano Ventura

What happened to the Salvy splash?

“The best groundskeeper in baseball today”

Desperation in KC’s housing crunch

There are 5 percent fewer homes on the market nationwide than a year ago. In Kansas City, the figure is nearly 14 percent. Realtors say market activity the last two years has made it always feel like spring. Steve Vockrodt and Kelsey Ryan detail how homebuyers aren't exactly feeling springlike.

A tight market leaves KC area home buyers desperate

There are 5 percent fewer homes on the market nationwide than a year ago. In Kansas City, the figure is nearly 14 percent. While March, April and May in a normal housing market is often the busiest time in residential real estate, Realtors say that market activity the last two years has made it always feel like spring.

Shelly Yang The Kansas City Star
 

Waiting for Kara

Missing for seven months, Jessica Runions’ remains were identified last week. She was last seen with Kylr Yust, who was also questioned after the disappearance of Kara Kopetsky in 2007.

Another set of remains were found near Runions’ — but remain unidentified.

The Star's Laura Bauer details the agony of waiting endured by Kara's family for nearly 10 years as they await resolution.

 

Kara Kopetsky's mother feels her 10-year wait is nearly over

Kara Kopetsky's mother, Rhonda Beckford, believes the second set of remains found in rural Cass County are those of her daughter, who has been missing for 10 years. She also thinks positive identification could come as early as May 4, the day Kara went missing in 2007.

Keith Myers The Kansas City Star
 

 

Fighting addiction, finding hope

Did you read Eric Adler’s story this weekend about Nancy Spencer and her daughter Liz Weber?

“I know that sounds really bad. Yeah, my daughter shot me up,” Nancy says. “It was, like, the only way there was going to be a relationship between us. I couldn’t get clean (off drugs). It, like, formed a closeness between us. I know that sounds strange. But it did.”

But this is a story about recovery, and you can read more here.

 

Nancy and Liz, mother and daughter recovering drug addicts, want to offer others hope

As morning routines go, this new one — happily doing hair and makeup in expectation of a good day — is so much better than when Liz, barely four months ago, was injecting heroin into the main vein in the front of her mother’s neck. Now, attending classes and clinics for recovering addicts at Truman Medical Center, the women are sharing treatment and hope for living drug-free lives.

Eric Adler and Tammy Ljungblad The Kansas City Star
 

 

 

Editorial: Congress, don’t hide from voters

Congress have you down? Lots of voters have lots to say these days, but access to lawmakers is limited — when Facebook and carefully constructed forums are the preferred forms of communication.

The Star’s Editorial Board urges members to find more time for constituents.

“Congress, you can run, and you can hide, but eventually you’ll be tracked down by diligent constituents. Best to schedule some time for them.”

