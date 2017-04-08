KCPD, other agencies join with Corner Cafe to raise money for Special Olympics Missouri

Police officers in the Kansas City area are working alongside waiters and waitresses today to raise money for Special Olympics Missouri.
The Kansas City Police Department and other agencies are teaming up with three Corner Cafe locations for the Tip-a-Cop fundraiser. Officers in uniform are assisting cafe staff by taking orders, serving food and cleaning tables.
The event runs until 1 p.m.
Proceds from last year’s fundraiser exceeded $14,000.
This year’s Corner Cafe participating locations are:
▪ 4541 N.W. Gateway Ave in Riverside
▪ 8301 N. Flintlock Road in KC
▪ 4215 S. Little Blue Parkway in Independence
