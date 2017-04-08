Local

April 8, 2017 9:48 AM

Sobriety checkpoint on Friday in Waldo results in 14 DUIs

By Steve Vockrodt

Kansas City Police caught 14 drivers on suspicion of driving under the influence and 13 others with attempting to avoid a sobriety checkpoint set up on Friday at 77th Street and Wornall Road in Waldo.

The sobriety checkpoint at 7712 Wornall Road checked 321 cars, according to KCPD. The checkpoint was carried out in conjunction with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Other charges resulting from the checkpoint included a pair of drivers with revoked or suspended licenses, one with a warrant, one in possession of narcotics and another with drug paraphernalia. A fugitive was picked up at the checkpoint, although police did not immediately disclose the suspect’s name.

