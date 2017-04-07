Local

April 7, 2017 12:57 PM

I-435 to close from U.S. 71 to Missouri 350 all weekend for bridge demolition

By Ian Cummings

Interstate 435 will be closed this weekend from U.S. 71 to Missouri 350 in Kansas City for the demolition of the 83rd Street Bridge, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

The closure, from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, will include all lanes and ramps of I-435. Motorists should find other routes, MoDOT said.

The bridge demolition will not affect local residents, MoDOT said, since the bridge has been closed for several years.

Transportation officials asked motorists to slow down and pay attention near work zones.

For more information about MoDOT projects visit modot.mo.gov/kansascity.

