Pothole repairs to cause major delays on I-435 in Johnson County

Drivers should expect major delays along Interstate 435 in Johnson County on Thursday while crews repair potholes.
Crews will make repairs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday along northbound and southbound I-435 from the Kansas River to 95th Street. Crews will work in one direction at a time and only one lane will remain open while crews are working in that direction.
Driver should expect major delays and allow extra time if they are headed through the area.
Crews will be back in the area on Friday, but two through lanes will be open in each direction.
Also on Thursday, crews will repair potholes along eastbound and westbound I-435 between Quivira Road and Metcalf Avenue. This work is occurring in the work zone for the I-435 pavement reconstruction project and involves dual lanes. Major delays are expected.
Crews also will be repair potholes on Shawnee Mission Parkway from Metcalf Avenue to the Missouri state line and U.S. 169 from 175th Street to 215th Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
