This waterfall is impressive by Kansas standards

Kansas is not necessarily known for its waterfalls.
It’s mostly known for its perceived flatness, which would tend to lead most folks to think that there’s really not much of a chance for the formation of waterfalls in the Sunflower State.
Depending on what qualifies as a waterfall though, Kansas has several, according to the website kansastravel.org.
There are a few natural falls scattered throughout the state but according to the site, some of the most impressive falls in Kansas are the falls created at the outlets of some of the state’s human-made lakes. For some of those waterfalls to be active, the lakes usually have to be full enough to overflow and send water careening over the falls.
That was the case this week at Geary State Fishing Lake near Junction City, Kan. After days of rain, the lake filled enough to overflow and send water cascading over Geary Lake Falls. According to kansastravel.org, Geary Lake Falls drops a spectacular 35 feet and is considered one of the most beautiful waterfalls in the state. It may not be the honeymoon attraction that Niagra Falls is or compare to some of the spectacular natural falls in neighboring Missouri, but it’s a 35-foot-tall waterfall in a state where water is more apt to puddle than fall, and that’s something.
