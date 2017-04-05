Man’s body found in wooded area along Blue River Road in Kansas City

Police were investigating the death of a man whose body was found Wednesday afternoon in a wooded area along Blue River Road in Kansas City.
Police responded to an ambulance call shortly after 12:30 p.m. in 8100 block of Blue River Road. Arriving officers found the body of a man in a wooded area.
Kansas City Fire Department personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.
The cause of the man’s death and his name were unknown, police said.
Anyone with information about who the man is and how he died is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
