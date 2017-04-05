Independence police release name of woman who died in traffic accident

Independence police have identified a 58-year-old woman who was killed in a traffic crash Monday at Little Blue Parkway and Bundschu Road as Teresa Durant.
The wreck happened just after 4 p.m. when a driver in a GMC Sierra was southbound on Little Blue Parkway when he collided with a Fiat 500 making a left turn onto Bundschu Road from northbound Little Blue Parkway.
Durant, who was a passenger in the Fiat, was later pronounced dead.
The driver of the Sierra sustained minor injuries. The male driver of the Fiat was treated at the hospital.
The fatality remains under investigation, police said.
