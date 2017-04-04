KU Health System named to Becker’s top 100 U.S. hospitals list

The University of Kansas Health System made the Becker’s Hospital Review list of “100 great hospital in America” this year.
The health system based in Kansas City, Kan., was the only Kansas City-area hospital to make the list compiled by Becker’s, which is one of the largest publishing companies focused on the health care industry.
The KU Health System was honored for its U.S. News and World Report national rankings in 11 different specialties, as well as its Level 1 trauma center, stroke center and transplant center. Becker’s also noted that the hospital system is the official health care provider of the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals.
KU Health System president and CEO Bob Page credited the hospital staff.
“The honor solidifies our standing as a nationally recognized hospital and a source of pride and excellence for the people of Kansas,” Page said in a prepared statement.
Andy Marso: 816-234-4055, @andymarso
