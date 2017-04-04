Flood watch issued for KC area as rain dampens election turnout

Continuing wet conditions could dampen the already low voter turnout expected Tuesday at Kansas City polling locations, according to an election official.
The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the entire Kansas City area. The watch takes effect at 7 p.m. and will last until 1 p.m. Wednesday.
More rain is expected today through tomorrow. This on top of what has already fallen will cause some flooding concerns. #TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/BkHTDBYpvL— NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) April 4, 2017
The flooding is expected to occur around rivers and streams, and strong storms, including lightning storms, are more likely in the area south of U.S. 50.
Poor weather has already adversely affected attendance at the polls, according to Lauri Ealom, the director of the Kansas City Board of Election Commissioners.
Several poll volunteers didn’t make it to polling locations, Ealom said, because they didn’t want to drive home in the rain after working.
Voters are known to avoid the polls on rainy days, she added.
But there is also a chance that Kansas Citians are accustomed to wet weather by now. In the last 11 days, the area has been drenched with more than 4 inches of rainfall, according to the National Weather Service. In the first 82 days of the year, there were less than 2 inches.
