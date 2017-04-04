Scheduled roadwork causing congestion on I-35 in KCK

Incidents
Two-vehicle collision on northbound Interstate 35 at 87th Street. Clearance time: 9:09 a.m.
Two-vehicle collision on northbound Interstate 35 at Interstate 29. Left lane closed. Clearance time: 9:06 a.m.
Emergency vehicles are responding to an incident on westbound U.S. 50 before Third Street in Lee’s Summit. Clearance time: 8:09 a.m.
Be prepared to stop on northbound Interstate 35 to U.S. 69 due to debris in roadway. Clearance time: 7:22 a.m.
There is a stalled vehicle on the right shoulder on northbound Interstate 29 past Tiffany Springs Parkway. Clearance time: 7:10 a.m.
Scheduled roadwork
Left lane closed on northbound Interstate 49 at Main Street in Grandview. Clearance time: 9 a.m.
Be prepared to stop on northbound Interstate 435 past 87th Street due to scheduled roadwork. It is scheduled through April 7.
Left lane on eastbound Interstate 435 past Interstate 35 is closed due to scheduled roadwork. It is scheduled to be closed until September.
Left lane at westbound Interstate 435 before Metcalf Avenue is closed. It is scheduled to be closed until September.
Comments