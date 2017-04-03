Woman dies after fatal collision on Little Blue Parkway

A woman riding as a passenger in a car that was struck by another vehicle on Little Blue Parkway in Independence died Monday of her injuries.
Independence police were called to southbound Little Blue Parkway at Bundschu Road at 4:11 p.m. Monday.
According to police, a driver in a GMC Sierra was traveling south on Little Blue Parkway when he struck a Fiat 500 that was turning left onto Bundschu Road after driving on northbound Little Blue Parkway.
The driver of the Sierra has minor injuries. The male driver of the Fiat and a female passenger were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The female passenger later died.
The cause of the collision is under investigation, police said. The female passenger’s name has not yet been released.
