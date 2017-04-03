AT&T says phone outage caused by software problem is resolved

AT&T on Monday announced the resolution of an issue that had led to a phone outage affecting North Kansas City Hospital.
“Service is restored for business voice customers affected by a software issue earlier today,” a senior public relations manager said in an email at 4 p.m. “We apologize to our customers who were affected.”
The hospital and many of its Meritas Health clinics had experienced a phone outage earlier Monday that apparently was related to problems affecting AT&T in various places across the country.
Downdetector.com showed a spike in reported outages and said they began shortly after noon.
The hospital temporarily offered three alternative phone numbers. There was no impact to patient care, hospital spokeswoman K.C. Hall said.
Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC
