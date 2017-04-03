Local

April 3, 2017 11:24 AM

Tickets run out for World War I centennial in Kansas City at Liberty Memorial

By Matt Campbell

Tickets have run out for the World War I centennial event Thursday in Kansas City, organizers said Monday.

About 3,000 free tickets were available for reservation online to the event at the National World War I Museum and Memorial.

In addition, officials said Monday that people attending the event will be allowed to bring lawn chairs. Previously, only blankets or cushions were to be allowed. The weather forecast for Thursday is partly sunny but the ground will still be wet.

