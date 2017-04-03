Deer breaks window at courthouse in downtown Kansas City, Kan.

A deer broke out a window Monday morning at the Wyandotte County Courthouse in downtown Kansas City, Kan.
The animal shattered one pane of the double-pane window in the first floor office of the Register of Deeds before running off.
“Emergency management didn’t prepare us for this,” Register of Deeds Nancy Burns said.
Burns said she was sitting at her desk when the animal ran into her window.
“I screamed,” she said.
The deer didn’t break that window, but than crashed through the first pane of the window in an adjoining office.
“I’m just so glad it didn’t make it through that second pane,” she said. “It would have been a real mess.”
