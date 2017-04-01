Clay County sheriff’s deputies arrest two after pursuit ends in KC

Clay County sheriff’s deputies arrested two people after a chase from Clay County ended in Kansas City.
Authorities said the chase began about 4:20 p.m. Saturday after deputies attempted to stop a car because it was occupied by a person with a felony warrant for their arrest.
At some point during the pursuit the driver’s speed topped 100 miles per hour near southbound Interstate 435 and Missouri 350 in Kansas City.
Authorities said the driver struck a deputy’s vehicle during the chase but no injuries were reported.
Two people were taken into custody near Interstate 435 and Gregory.
