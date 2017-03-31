4-year-old Gardner girl alerts family to house fire

Johnson County fire officials are crediting a 4-year-old girl with alerting her family to an early Friday morning house fire in Gardner.
The fire was reported just before 4 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of South Meadowlark Circle.
The little girl woke up, smelled smoke, and woke her parents, said Assistant Chief Dennis Meyers with Johnson County Fire District One.
Firefighters found the fire that was confined to the home’s attic. Meyers said investigators determined that the fire started in a bathroom exhaust fan.
Damage was minimal, he said, thanks to the alert girl.
“It could have been worse,” he said.
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
