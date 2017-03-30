Two adults go to hospital after school bus runs off road in Olathe; student is unhurt

Two adults were taken to the hospital after a school bus ran off the road and nearly struck a home in Olathe.
The accident was reported about 3:15 p.m. Thursday near West 147th Terrace and Pflumm Road.
Olathe Police Sgt. Logan Bonney said the driver lost control and went into the yard of a home in the 13900 block of West 147th Terrace.
The bus, Bonney said, came within inches of striking the home.
Two adults on the bus were taken the hospital for evaluation.
One student was on the bus but was not injured, Bonney said.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
