Fatal rollover wreck shuts down Stadium Drive exit on northbound I-435

A fatal rollover wreck Wednesday on northbound Interstate 435 closed the exit ramp to Stadium Drive.
Breaking: Fatal vehicle rollover crash NB I-435 ramp to Stadium Drive in south KCMO. #kctraffic pic.twitter.com/QZMeqdF9au— MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) March 30, 2017
The accident was reported about 6:50 p.m. The exit was expected to reopen about 9 p.m.
Breaking: Stadium Drive ramp off NB I-435 will remain closed for at least an hour. Due to fatal rollover crash. #kctraffic pic.twitter.com/ME9BNKcg99— MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) March 30, 2017
The crash was one of several reported during Wednesday’s evening commute.
