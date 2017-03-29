Local

March 29, 2017 8:20 PM

Fatal rollover wreck shuts down Stadium Drive exit on northbound I-435

By Toriano Porter

A fatal rollover wreck Wednesday on northbound Interstate 435 closed the exit ramp to Stadium Drive.

The accident was reported about 6:50 p.m. The exit was expected to reopen about 9 p.m.

The crash was one of several reported during Wednesday’s evening commute.

