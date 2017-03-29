KU campus climate survey: 18 percent say they sometimes feel uncomfortable

University of Kansas faculty and staff on Wednesday got their first peek at results from a two-year campus climate survey.
Most of the students, faculty and staff who participated in the survey indicated that they felt comfortable with the campus climate at KU. But 18 percent said they felt harassed, bullied, excluded or ignored.
Nine percent of survey participants said they had experienced some form of sexual misconduct at KU. Most with that experience were students, and only 1 percent of them said sexual violence was involved. Most said the situation occurred within their first year on the campus, and many said they did not know where to go for help.
“This is something we are taking very seriously,” Jennifer Hamer, acting vice provost for diversity and equity, said at a noon presentation Wednesday on the 600-page report.
A second 90-minute presentation was scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday in Alderson Auditorium at the Kansas Union.
KU decided that a campus climate survey was needed in December 2014 after students protested on the Lawrence campus. They said KU lacked diversity, equity and inclusion for minority students, including students of color, women and those from the campus’s LGBTQ community.
In 2015, the Campus Climate Steering Committee, which includes students, faculty and staff, selected a Pennsylvania firm, Rankin & Associates Consulting, to conduct the survey.
The survey was open to all KU campuses: Lawrence, the KU Medical Center, Wichita, Salina and Edwards.
“This was not a diversity study,” said Emil Cunningham, the project manager from Rankin & Associates. The survey was designed to look at the total living, learning and working environment at the university.
The full report is to be made available online Thursday.
Mará Rose Williams: 816-234-4419, @marawilliamskc
