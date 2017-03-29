Local

March 29, 2017 11:17 AM

Injury reported as school bus crashes in Olathe; no students on board

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

A school bus was involved in a T-bone crash Wednesday morning on Sante Fe Street in Olathe.

The bus was not transporting any students at the time of the crash, according to Sgt. Logan Bonney with the Olathe Police Department.

Sante Fe Street at Lindenwood Drive was temporarily closed as officials cleared the scene. Officers are directing traffic in the area. Bonney estimated the area would be cleared before noon.

An ambulance was called to the scene after a complaint of an injury. Bonney said the department was unsure which driver had been injured in the crash.

