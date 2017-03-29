Two men are killed in KCK collision when one reportedly drives wrong way on I-70

A driver headed the wrong way on eastbound Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Kan., late Tuesday crashed head-on into a pickup truck, killing both drivers.
The crash killed Troy Elliott Reliford, 34, of Lee’s Summit and Tyrone A. Jennings Jr., 30, of Kansas City, Kan., according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
The vehicles collided shortly before 10 p.m. on I-70 near where it splits with Interstate 670.
Reliford was driving a 2005 Lincoln Navigator that was headed the wrong direction in one of the middle lanes of eastbound I-70 when it collided head-on with 2004 Dodge Ram pickup driven by Jennings, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Neither was wearing a seat belt, according to a preliminary report by the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Authorities shut down the eastbound lanes of I-70 at the 18th Street Expressway as well as the ramp from 18th Street Expressway to eastbound I-70 while they investigated the crash. All lanes of the highway reopened by 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
