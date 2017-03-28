Emergency repair forces closure of Frontage Road by Shawnee Mission Medical Center

Emergency drainage repairs has forced East Frontage Road adjacent to northbound Interstate 35 and the Shawnee Mission Medical Center to close.
The Frontrage Road in Merriam is closed from the entrance drive to the medical center to 74th Street. Barricades went up Tuesday morning at 75th Street and 69th Street indicating that the road is closed to through traffic. Traffic is being detoured via Antioch Road.
The closure is needed to make emergency drainage repairs that started Monday afternoon and is expected to take until late April or early May to complete.
Crews will repair erosion that has occurred at a drainage outlet between Frontage Road and northbound I-35, just north of 75th Street.
A junction that connects a pipe located underneath the Shawnee Mission Medical Center parking lot to a pipe that runs under I-35 to drain on the west side of the highway has been damaged. Water is eroding the soil away from the drainage outlet.
Frontage Road has to be closed to keep the shoulder from shifting due to the weight of vehicles traveling on it while crews make the emergency repairs to the drainage structure.
