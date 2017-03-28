Local

March 28, 2017 7:35 AM

Three-alarm fire heavily damages south Kansas City apartment building

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

A three-alarm fire heavily damaged an apartment building early Tuesday in south Kansas City.

The fire started about 3:30 a.m. in the 11500 block of Holmes Road. No one was injured in the blaze.

Kansas City Fire Chief Paul Berardi said via Twitter that the fire appears to have started outside.

The fire reportedly affected 20 apartments, with four units being destroyed. About 16 people were displaced by the fire.

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Two killed in KC house fire

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos