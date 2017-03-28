Three-alarm fire heavily damages south Kansas City apartment building

A three-alarm fire heavily damaged an apartment building early Tuesday in south Kansas City.
The fire started about 3:30 a.m. in the 11500 block of Holmes Road. No one was injured in the blaze.
Kansas City Fire Chief Paul Berardi said via Twitter that the fire appears to have started outside.
Early morning 3rd Alarm fire in apartments building, 115 Holmes. no injuries reported. Appears to hav started outsd pic.twitter.com/PFUSt385m3— Paul Berardi (@KCMOFireChief) March 28, 2017
The fire reportedly affected 20 apartments, with four units being destroyed. About 16 people were displaced by the fire.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
