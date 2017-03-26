Expect delays on I-435 as prep work for massive pavement project continues

Drivers along eastbound Interstate 435 in Overland Park will face ramp and lane closures this week as prep work continues for the upcoming massive pavement reconstruction project.
Crews will be working on temporary pavement marking and traffic controls for the final traffic configuration for this year’s work on the $16 million I-435 pavement reconstruction project.
The work zone speed limit of 55 mph is now in effect for eastbound and westbound I-435 from Metcalf Avenue to Quivira Road.
Delays should be expected during the lane and ramp closures. Drivers should allow extra time for their trips or consider using alternate routes when possible.
Here’s a look at the closures for this week:
Monday: From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the ramp from eastbound I-435 to U.S. 69 will be reduced to one open lane (the right lane will be open while the left lane will be closed).
Tuesday: From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the right lane of eastbound I-435 from Quivira to Metcalf Avenue will be closed.
Wednesday and Thursday: The two left lanes of eastbound I-435 from Pflumm Road to Metcalf will be closed.
Friday into Saturday: From 8 p.m. to 7 a.m., eastbound I-435 from Pflumm to Metcalf will be reduced to one lane.
Saturday into Sunday: From 8 p.m. to 7 a.m., northbound and southbound U.S. 69 ramps to eastbound I-435 will be closed. Traffic will detour via westbound I-435 to Quivira Road and back onto eastbound I-435.
Crews have been doing prep work for the I-435 pavement reconstruction since early March by installing temporary barriers and median crossovers.
By the morning rush hour on April 3, traffic will be in its configuration for this construction season. Westbound I-435 is already reduced to three lanes.
The left lanes of eastbound and westbound I-435 will be closed through November.
Over the next two years, crews will replace the deteriorating concrete pavement on the mainline lanes of the interstate. They will also patch and resurface bridge decks and reconstruct the approaches for the bridges over Indian Creek and Metcalf.
A new asphalt overlay will be installed on the northbound U.S. 69 to westbound I-435 loop, as well as on a portion of the westbound I-435 collector-distributor road.
For construction phasing and schedule, including traffic impacts, view the Department of Transportation’s fact sheet.
