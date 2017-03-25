One driver dies after car flips on Interstate 70

A driver was killed and two passengers were transported to a Kansas City area hospital Saturday after a two-car accident at westbound I-70 and Stadium Drive.
Kansas City police said the driver of a green Honda was pronounced dead at the scene after an accident in which the car flipped over.
The driver of the second vehicle, a red Ford, had no reported injuries.
The accident impeded I-70 traffic for several hours.
Two passengers in the Honda, youths aged 14 and 15 years old, had non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
Accident investigators said a witness reported that it appeared the driver of the Honda was attempting a westbound lane change but “jerked” back and overcorrected, striking the Ford that was traveling in another lane. Both vehicles then struck the highway’s dividing barrier before the Honda flipped into the eastbound lane.
Identities were withheld pending notification of kin. The accident investigation was continuing.
Diane Stafford: 816-234-4359, @kcstarstafford
