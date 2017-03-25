Pet rally to urge passage of Kansas City bond issue

KC Pet Project will hold a public rally at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the J.C. Nichols Foundation on the Country Club Plaza.
The event is designed to show support for Kansas City’s general obligation bond election on April 4, in which Question 3 on the ballot includes funding for a new animal shelter.
Mayor Sly James, City Manager Troy Schulte, and representatives of Sporting KC and the Kansas City Chiefs organizations are scheduled to attend.
The city’s 45-year-old animal shelter, which handles about 10,000 animals a year, is a former construction shed near Arrowhead Stadium. KC Pet Project, a nonprofit that operates the shelter, says the facility is outdated and inadequate to house animals.
A replacement shelter would be built at Gregory and Elmwood in Swope Park near the Kansas City Zoo. Additional fundraising is underway at www.raisethewoofkc.org.
