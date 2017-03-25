Police identify victim of Independence traffic collision

Independence police on Saturday released the name of a man who was killed Thursday in a traffic collision near Wilson and Kentucky roads.
The victim was Matthew Dorn, 38, of Independence.
Police said the investigation into the accident is ongoing.
March 25, 2017 8:15 AM
