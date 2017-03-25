Local

March 25, 2017 8:15 AM

Police identify victim of Independence traffic collision

By Diane Stafford

stafford@kcstar.com

Independence police on Saturday released the name of a man who was killed Thursday in a traffic collision near Wilson and Kentucky roads.

The victim was Matthew Dorn, 38, of Independence.

Police said the investigation into the accident is ongoing.

